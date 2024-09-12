XIDO FINANCE Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a market cap of $13.93 million and approximately $37.19 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIDO FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIDO FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

