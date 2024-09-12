Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the August 15th total of 111,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Xilio Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.
Xilio Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of XLO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. 168,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,598. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $30.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.
Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.
