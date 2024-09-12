Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 59.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,101 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,684,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $129.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.87. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

