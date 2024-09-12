Y.D. More Investments Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.1 %

BAH stock opened at $151.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

