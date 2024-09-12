Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $5.95 Million Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $233.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.17 and its 200 day moving average is $236.26.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

