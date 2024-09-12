Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $8.64 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Wix.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 0.10% of Wix.com worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 416.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 64,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,143,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 106,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $152.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $178.65. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.19.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

