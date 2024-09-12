Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $829,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.17.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,220,661. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $258.98 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

