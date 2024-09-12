Y.D. More Investments Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,390 shares during the quarter. Oddity Tech comprises about 2.4% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 1.05% of Oddity Tech worth $23,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Oddity Tech by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 43.1% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ODD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Oddity Tech from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

NASDAQ ODD opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.24. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Oddity Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

