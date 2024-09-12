Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases 225,520 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 580.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225,520 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.55% of Perion Network worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Perion Network by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Perion Network by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 188,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Perion Network had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $108.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

