Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 2,320 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.0 %

MDLZ stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.33. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

