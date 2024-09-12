Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 9,052 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,052 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,670,000 after buying an additional 117,928 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 97.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

