Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,505,000 after buying an additional 88,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $6,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, Director Daniel Durn bought 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,013.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Durn bought 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,013.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

