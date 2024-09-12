Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $591.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

