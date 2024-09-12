Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in August

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yamato Stock Performance
Yamato stock remained flat at $11.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848. Yamato has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33.
About Yamato
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yamato
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.