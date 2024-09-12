Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in August

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yamato Stock Performance

Yamato stock remained flat at $11.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848. Yamato has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

