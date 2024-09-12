Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 49,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 34,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

