Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VNO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 227.53 and a beta of 1.65. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $35.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,320,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,385,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 413,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 53,568 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.