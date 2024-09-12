Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.86. 92,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 623,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Zai Lab

Zai Lab Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.46 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 92.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 23,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $428,508.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,456,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 23,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $428,508.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,456,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,014.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,880.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,286 shares of company stock valued at $975,291 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Zai Lab by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after buying an additional 3,413,829 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,684,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,061,000 after purchasing an additional 465,337 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $7,266,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,428,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,924,000 after purchasing an additional 387,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Zai Lab by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 435,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 278,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.