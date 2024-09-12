Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Short Interest Update

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the August 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 21,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,731. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
