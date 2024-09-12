Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Short Interest Update

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the August 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 21,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,731. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

