ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH) Short Interest Down 85.2% in August

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the August 15th total of 46,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ZKH Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZKH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 109,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ZKH Group has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $309.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZKH Group

About ZKH Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZKH Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ZKH Group Limited ( NYSE:ZKH Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

