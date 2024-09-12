Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Acquires £149.49 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Gary McGrath purchased 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £149.49 ($195.49).

Zotefoams Trading Up 2.4 %

ZTF stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 430 ($5.62). The company had a trading volume of 37,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,012. The company has a market capitalization of £208.98 million, a PE ratio of 2,155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 477.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 443.95. Zotefoams plc has a 12 month low of GBX 258.55 ($3.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 595.20 ($7.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zotefoams Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.38 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is 3,500.00%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

