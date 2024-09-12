ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the August 15th total of 277,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of ZTE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981. ZTE has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

