Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Zynex by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 108,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 56.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zynex news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $64,906.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,980 shares in the company, valued at $136,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zynex news, Director Joshua R. Disbrow bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $58,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $64,906.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,349.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynex Trading Down 0.7 %

Zynex stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.06. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. The company has a market cap of $252.93 million, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZYXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

