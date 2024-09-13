1,061 Shares in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Acquired by Syntrinsic LLC

Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Syntrinsic LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 793.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENZL opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.