10,714 Shares in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Tennant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,636,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,417,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tennant by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tennant by 79.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after acquiring an additional 67,080 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Tennant Trading Up 0.8 %

TNC stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. Tennant has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.36.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

