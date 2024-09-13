120,676 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $634.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

