130,302 Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Acquired by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 130,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,368,000 after buying an additional 392,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $56.05 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

