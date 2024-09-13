150,051 Shares in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLBL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,466,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,797,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 218,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLBL opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1632 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.