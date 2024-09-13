1,572,770 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Purchased by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,572,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,935,000. Equity Investment Corp owned about 1.79% of Patterson Companies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,003,000 after purchasing an additional 730,819 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,370,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,533,000 after acquiring an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,925,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,453,000 after acquiring an additional 133,760 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,020,000 after acquiring an additional 156,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,431,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCO. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $21.09 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

