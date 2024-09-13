16,879 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $217,569,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $113,497,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $104,273,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $215.31 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $217.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.66.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

