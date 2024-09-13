2,303 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Acquired by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IJS opened at $102.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.35. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $111.05.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.