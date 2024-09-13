2,947 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7,300.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,276,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,142.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 120,968 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

MTUM opened at $195.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.65. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

