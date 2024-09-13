31,000 Shares in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Bought by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQI. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,983,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after purchasing an additional 242,204 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 40.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,115,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 323,878 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 54.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 296,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 761,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 24,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 469,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 102,399 shares during the period.

NYSE:IQI opened at $10.43 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

