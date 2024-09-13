322,073 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 322,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $240,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $25.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

