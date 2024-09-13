33,918 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN) Purchased by WPWealth LLP

WPWealth LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June comprises approximately 0.3% of WPWealth LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS BJUN opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.