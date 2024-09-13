339,699 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Acquired by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 339,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Amkor Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Amkor Technology by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 43,745 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,435,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,288,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMKR. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

