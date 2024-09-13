340 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 340 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,127,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,048 shares of company stock valued at $99,493,359. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $686.80 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $659.87 and a 200 day moving average of $636.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $294.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.