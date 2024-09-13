3,620 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 9.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,244,000 after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pool by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Pool by 13.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Pool by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 2,590.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $346.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.19. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

