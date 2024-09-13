39,265 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,109,000 after acquiring an additional 300,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,489,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 51.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,225,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,237,000 after buying an additional 432,240 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Trading Up 2.1 %

UNM opened at $54.45 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

