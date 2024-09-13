3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DDD. Loop Capital decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of DDD opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.65. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

