4,235 Shares in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Acquired by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $58.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

