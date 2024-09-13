4,235 Shares in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Acquired by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $58.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $60.13.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Stocks That Could See Rising Demand Based on Latest Jobs Data
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- The Squeeze is on for Petco Stock, Buy it When the Dust Settles
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.