4,268 Shares in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $97,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,497.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RYAN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 1.5 %

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.69. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $69.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

