4,345 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $513.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $465.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $505.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

