4,555 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $169.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.53.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.14.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

