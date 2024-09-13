6,362 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $168.86 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.01 and its 200-day moving average is $172.85.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

