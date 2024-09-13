641,033 Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Bought by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 641,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,263,000. Stericycle makes up 1.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.69% of Stericycle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRCL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Stericycle Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $61.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

