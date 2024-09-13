6,676 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 105,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 64,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $83.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $83.97.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.