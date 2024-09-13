726,295 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 726,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,400,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.7% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,232,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $52.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

