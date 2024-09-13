86,281 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Bought by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $84.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $159.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

