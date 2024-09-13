Abbrea Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

