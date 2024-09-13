Abbrea Capital LLC Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,695 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $102.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.73.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

